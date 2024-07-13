Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $19.78 on Friday, hitting $1,100.05. The company had a trading volume of 471,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,048. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $715.22 and a 52 week high of $1,106.16. The company has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $964.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,038.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

