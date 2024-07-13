Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,025. The company has a market capitalization of $983.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

