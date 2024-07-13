Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,042,902 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $23,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,258,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,351,000 after buying an additional 673,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 518,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,390. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVYO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

