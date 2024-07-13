Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,733. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

