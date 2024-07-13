Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,605,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.86. 716,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day moving average is $270.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

