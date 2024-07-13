Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

ALL traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.69. 1,097,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,780. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

