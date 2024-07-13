Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.46. 4,526,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,187. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,239 shares of company stock worth $54,752,737 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

