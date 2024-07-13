Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,692 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

