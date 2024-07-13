Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.52. The company had a trading volume of 419,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

