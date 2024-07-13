Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HYDB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.85. 97,936 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.