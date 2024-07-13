Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $75.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

