Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $138.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.36.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.