Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $194.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $185.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $191.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

