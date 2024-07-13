Wells Fargo & Company Increases Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $220.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

