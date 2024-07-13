Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. 53,042,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,942,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

