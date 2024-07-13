Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a negative rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

