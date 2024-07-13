Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

WABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. Analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Insider Activity at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 124.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 252,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 104,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 41.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

