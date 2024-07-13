Westpark Capital Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $34.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Westpark Capital from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

NYSE S opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,271 shares of company stock worth $9,733,568. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,206 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 409,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after purchasing an additional 204,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

