Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

