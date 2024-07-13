Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $7.42. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 338,930 shares.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

