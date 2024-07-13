WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $543,046.25

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $543,046.25 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00117758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 604.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

