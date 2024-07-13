WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. WidePoint shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 91,843 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WYY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Sunday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Litchfield Hills Research upgraded WidePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Analysts expect that WidePoint Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

