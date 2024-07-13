Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,286. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

