Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

