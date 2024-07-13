Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,056 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 2,521,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

