WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

WizzFinancial Price Performance

LON FIN opened at GBX 39 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.37. WizzFinancial has a 52 week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.73 ($0.56). The stock has a market cap of £22.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

