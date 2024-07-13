Wolfe Research Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wolfe Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research analyst N. Coe now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $19.96 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2025 earnings at $22.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.63 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $557.19 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $328.94 and a 52-week high of $572.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 403.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.