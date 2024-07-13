World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $138.51 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $138.51 million and $1.44 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000118 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,381,211 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

