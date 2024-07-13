Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Reaches $26.05 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $26.05 or 0.00043665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $142.94 million and approximately $30.05 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,487,822 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,461,474.81893278. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.77786964 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1091 active market(s) with $18,597,716.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

