Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $12.14 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for $3,284.70 or 0.05587047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,405,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,392,292.35408188. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,210.49945489 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $10,176,219.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

