Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.15 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and $1.19 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,928,151 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,159,140.668093 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06515147 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,099,987.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

