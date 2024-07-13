Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Shares of WYNN opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,157.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

