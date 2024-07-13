Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.36% of Xerox worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Xerox Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 1,914,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

