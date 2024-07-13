XRP Trading Up 20.7% This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. XRP has a total market cap of $30.10 billion and $2.27 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,452,475 coins and its circulating supply is 55,805,339,473 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
