Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.82

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.57. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 43,394 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yiren Digital
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.