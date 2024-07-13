Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.82

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.57. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 43,394 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

