Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $671.09

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 671.09 ($8.60) and traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.45). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 678 ($8.68), with a volume of 18,321 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 630.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 670.28. The company has a market capitalization of £169.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

