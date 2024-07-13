YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YPF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,860,000 after buying an additional 1,109,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 1,016,286 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $14,576,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $10,745,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of YPF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.29. 1,711,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,668. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.