Zcash Trading Up 35.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.80 or 0.00045684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $437.57 million and approximately $70.17 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00040459 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.