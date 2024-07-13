Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.57. 7,376,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,810,845. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock valued at $959,881,905. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.