Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 189,645 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

ARM traded up 7.99 during trading on Friday, hitting 181.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,999,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,817. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 188.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is 118.60.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

