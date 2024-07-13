Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,016 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,702,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,509,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 14,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 508,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.26. 1,092,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,403. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

