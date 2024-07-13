Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,998 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprout Social worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,532,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,587,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,765,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,423,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $500,934.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.7 %

SPT stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 419,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,815. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

