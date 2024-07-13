Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,875 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $18,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,821,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,429,000 after buying an additional 226,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after buying an additional 4,073,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after buying an additional 1,199,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,759,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 1,771,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

