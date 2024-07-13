Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $2,063,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 158.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 29.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $857.72. The stock had a trading volume of 655,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,898. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $795.47 and a 200 day moving average of $700.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

