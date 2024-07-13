Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,256 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Toast worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

NYSE TOST traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 5,277,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,309. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toast

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $65,971.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $65,971.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,212 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.