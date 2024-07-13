Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Wingstop accounts for 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $67,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Wingstop by 59.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,021,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,915,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 75,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 81,627 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.93. 380,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,947. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $431.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 134.50, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

