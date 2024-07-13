Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $104,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $647.60. 3,355,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,159. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $651.70 and a 200 day moving average of $597.69. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.43.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

