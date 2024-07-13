Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.4 %

ZION opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,025,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

