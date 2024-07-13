Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $1,039,166.25 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 822,085 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

