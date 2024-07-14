102,488 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,608,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after acquiring an additional 713,142 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

AGCO Trading Up 0.9 %

AGCO stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. 753,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.